New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium

New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
APP33-270424 LAHORE: April 27 - New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
APP33-270424
LAHORE: April 27 – 
New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
APP34-270424
LAHORE: April 27 – New Zealand batter Tim Seifert trying to play a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
APP35-270424
LAHORE: April 27 – New Zealand batter Tom Blundell bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
APP36-270424
LAHORE: April 27 – Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking wicket of New Zealand batter Tom Blundell during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
New Zealand batter Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
APP37-270424
LAHORE: April 27 – Pakistan’s players Shaheen celebrates the wicket of New Zealand batter Tom Blundell during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium. APP/MTF/FHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services