ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that United Arab Emirates (UAE), would never twist relations with Pakistan on behest of Indian regime.

Pakistan was holding excellent ties with UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries in the region, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

India, he said had relations with UAE but Pakistan holds a unique importance with Arab countries. In reply to a question about suspension of visa, he said it was a temporary halt regarding issuance of visa for Pakistanis, and the matter would be addressed after normalization of COVID-19, tense situation.

To another question, the foreign minister said besides other matters, Afghanistan was also discussed during visit to UAE.