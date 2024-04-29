UAE Ambassador calls on Shaza Fatima

UAE Ambassador calls on Shaza Fatima
ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan  Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest  and relating to IT & Telecom sector, digitalization, cybersecurity and innovation were discussed in the meeting, said a news release.
The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT & Telecom.
The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services