UAE Ambassador calls on Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and relating to IT & Telecom sector, digitalization, cybersecurity and innovation were discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT & Telecom.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.