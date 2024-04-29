Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday emphasized the need for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government to focus on performance instead of engaging in negative politics and manipulating public sentiments.

Speaking here in the National Assembly, he urged the Opposition to adopt a constructive approach rather than disrupting proceedings with confrontational tactics.

He criticized the KP provincial government’s failure and its stubborn attitude to fill 11 vacant seats in the Senate, stressing the importance of ensuring adequate representation for province in the House of Federation (Senate).

The minister lamented the underperformance of the KP province compared to Punjab and Sindh, calling for a learning curve from their development models.

About the blames of the KP Chief Minister on the federal government over resource allocation, he highlighted the equitable distribution through the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

The minister questioned the chief minister’s insistence on federal funds, emphasizing adherence to established financial mechanisms.

Regarding opposition politics, Amir Muqam denounced the tendency for selective acceptance of court decisions and criticized the tendency to incite unrest while shunning accountability.

He recounted personal experiences of legal challenges and emphasized the importance of facing legal proceedings with fortitude.

Amir Muqam revealed that he had personally faced 23 cases, along with his spouse and son facing their own legal challenges.

Despite enduring mental distress during his son’s imprisonment and the closure of their businesses, he emphasized the importance of facing legal cases with resilience instead of resorting to empty slogans.

Reflecting on the conduct of former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the face of legal decisions, Amir Muqam commended his commitment to peace and tranquility.

Despite adverse court rulings, Sharif refrained from inciting agitation and consistently advocated for the welfare of the people.

He stated that individuals previously involved in attacking Parliament and Pakistan Television, stirring unrest, were now discussing similar disruptive actions.

However, he affirmed that such actions would not be tolerated this time, emphasizing the rule of law.

The minister also cited damages to the Malakand toll plaza, a school in Dir, and other critical locations on May 9 and asserted that the public was aware of the true perpetrators behind these incidents.

He stated that an individual was currently facing in around 100 genuine cases and he should confront them directly, rather than resorting to misleading the nation through mere slogans.

Reflecting on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, Amir Muqam acknowledged developmental initiatives in the KP province and emphasized the need for consistent adherence to constitutional principles and legal norms.

The minister said that he faced seven terrorist attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of 52 individuals.

He highlighted that even JUIP and its senior leadership, including Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, were not spared from such acts of terrorism. Stressing the gravity of the situation, he emphasized the need for sincerity towards KP province amidst the ongoing terrorism threats.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of consistency between words and actions, advocating for adherence to the law without succumbing to double standards.