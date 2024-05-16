Country moving towards economic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government’s policies had started bearing fruit as the country was now moving towards economic stability.

He was chairing a meeting of the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and ministers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which discussed the government’s economic policies, foreign investment and the current political situation.

The MNAs expressed their confidence in the prime minister’s leadership and the government’s efforts for stabilizing the economy.

The prime minister attributed the success in promoting foreign investment and diplomatic achievements to the entire government team, and

expressed the confidence that Pakistan’s economic situation would further improve if they continued to work hard with same zeal.

The government was making every effort to provide maximum relief to the people, he added.

The prime minister thanked the federal ministers and MNAs for their participation in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed current political situation of the country.