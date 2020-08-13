Think-tanks of Pakistan, China exchange views on int’l security, regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Foreign policy experts and scholars from Pakistan and China in a bilateral virtual dialogue exchanged views on international security, regional environment and Pakistan-China cooperation to advance peace and stability.

The dialogue was held by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) with Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS) on Wednesday via video-conferencing.

The Pakistani side was led by Director General ISSI Ambsador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry with other speakers included Ambassador Masood Khalid, Dr. Rifaat Hussain, Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, and Dr. Saranjam Baig.

President SIIS Prof Chen Dongxiao represented the Chinese side comprising Dr. Wang Shida, Prof. Wu Chunsi, Prof. Zhang Jiadong and Prof. Wang Xu.

Chairman Board of Governors ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood delivered vote of thanks, while Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director China Pakistan Study Centre made introductory remarks.