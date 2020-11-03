Shibli grieved over demise of veteran journalist Saud Sahir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist Saud Sahir.

In a tweet, the minister said Saud Sahir was a shining star of journalism and a writer having unique style.

Shibli Faraz said he was also an activist for the rights of journalists.

He said that the void created by his death will not be filled in near future.

He prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and of grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.