ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP): Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is working on a plan to create violence-free society, where all forms of violence against women could be eliminated.

In this regard, the Ministry of Human Rights has also launched a range of campaigns to implement women empowerment package includes legal reforms.

According to an official report, the initiatives were aimed at resolving women’s problems particularly facilitation of basic services to the working women in the country.

“The facilities being provided to women includes daycare centre, age relaxation, bank loans, small and medium business plans, availability of shelter in case of any mishap, educational and healthcare facilities and political empowerment.

It is the state’s responsibility to eliminate any kind of violence against women, the report said