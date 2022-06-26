Sherry exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional affairs

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday exhorted President Arif Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional and parliamentary affairs.

The Minister in a series of tweets expressed her views on the President’s objections on various legislative bills.

Sherry said, “It is unfortunate that President Alvi has returned one amendment bill after another with no objections. As a Member of Parliament, I am deeply concerned about the biased attitude of President Alvi. For PTI’s political purposes, President Alvi is taking undue advantage of his constitutional position.”

She alleged that under Imran Khan, the President turned the Presidency into an ordinance factory, adding, “Now President Alvi raises personal objections to the law passed by the parliament and sends it back. He has become the president of Imran Khan and not of the country. To please Imran Khan, he returns the bills passed by the Parliament.”

She said at the time of signing the amendment bills, President Alvi says that he is accountable to God Almighty. “Wasn’t President Alvi accountable to God Almighty when Imran Khan issued the undemocratic Presidential Ordinance and dissolved the Assembly?”, she queried.