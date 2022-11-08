Shazia Marri participates in Global Forum for Women Leadership

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Pakistan’s Parliamentary delegation led by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri is currently visiting Iceland for participation in the “Fifth Annual Reykjavík Global Forum Women Leadership” scheduled from November 8-10, 2022.

The Pakistani delegation held a bilateral meeting with Silvana Koch who is the President and Founder of Women Political Leaders (WPL).

Silvana stated that the Forum’s mission is to provide a platform where women leaders discuss and share ideas and solutions on how to further advance society, increase gender equality and promote and positively develop the number of women in leadership positions.

Shazia Marri acknowledged the mission of WPL to increase both the number and the influence of women in political leadership positions. She also appreciated the sincere efforts of WPL to invite extraordinary women participants from different sectors of life across the globe.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz while discussing the significant role of women in any society, renewed her commitment to continue

to work for the empowerment of women and improvement in gender parity around the globe.

She added that political parties in Pakistan mostly pick women indirectly on reserved seats through a gender quota in Parliament. It limits women legislators’ power and influence. She mentioned that now its time to take steps to move away from symbolic representation for women to have more female politicians in influential decision-making positions.

Ms.Silvana reaffirmed the commitment of WPL to accelerate the progress toward the equality of women.

Shazia Marri committed to continue finding innovative ways to bring women’s leadership into the spotlight and inspire future generations.