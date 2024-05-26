Citizens urged not to invest in illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, May 26 (APP): Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing societies.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority had geared up its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

RDA on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee had also launched operation against rules violators, he said.

The spokesman informed that the Task Force constituted to take strict action against illegal housing schemes conducted operations against four illegal housing schemes, Capital Valley, New Airport Town, Banni Mehbob, and Gulshan-e-Bahar, located in Mouzas Katrian, Thalian, and Pilo, Rawalpindi.

The enforcement squad sealed the site offices and demolished the main gates, boundary walls, billboards and other infrastructure of the illegal schemes.

The spokesman informed that the enforcement teams also demolished illegal construction on Plot No. 522, Phase-II, Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

Earlier, notices were issued to the plot owners, Ilyas and Muhammad Jamal, he informed.

The operation on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak was launched under the supervision of the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer Rawalpindi.

He informed that the crackdown against illegal housing societies on the instructions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza would continue without any discrimination.

/395