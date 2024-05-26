IRSA releases 329,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 329,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.99 feet and was 69.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 137,000 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.90 feet, which was 131.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 74,100 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 210,600, 122,600, 105,100 and 26,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 99,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 32,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

