ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Thursday expressed dismay over the absence of top officials and decided to take action against absentee as per the rules and regulations.

It was also decided to submit privilege motion against the Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Secretaries Excise of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for attending the meeting despite prior notice.

The Committee that met here with Sardar Muhammad Shafique Tareen in the chair was briefed on the growing trend of drugs in the society and the social responsibility in that regard.

The Senate body took exception over the delay in fresh recruitment on the vacant post in the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and directed to start the process immediately to improve the efficiency of the force.

The Chairman Committee asked the Finance Division to release the necessary funds on war footing to expedite the recruitment process as the lack of manpower was affecting the ANF work.

Secretary Anti-Narcotics informed the Committee members that the finance division has given the approval for the recruitment of 505 posts; however no funds have been provided to complete the process.

He said the total budget of the ministry was Rs160 million and most of which would have been spent on employees salaries and other official expenses.

There were no sufficient funds for operational and other important work that caused delay in the recruitment process.

He underscored the need to allocate special funds in ANF budget for better coordination at international level and creating awareness about drugs, besides to execute other important projects.

Among other Senators, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qayyum, Sabir Shah, Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati, besides officials of Anti-Narcotics Ministry, Finance Division, Establishment Division and other concerned agencies attended the meeting.