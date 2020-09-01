Saudi envoy, Omar review petroleum & energy sector projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki held a meeting here on Tuesday and reviewed the current petroleum & energy sector projects between Pakistan and the Kingdom.

Omar Ayub apprised the envoy about investment-friendly policies, introduced by current government in diverse fields for development and economic growth of Pakistan, said a news release.

The minister said the energy sector was one of the prime investment destination for broadening the economic base of the country. He also told the envoy that new renewable energy policy and revival of exploration and production activities would attract huge investment in the country.

The Ambassador thanked Omar Ayub for supervision of Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector.

He stressed that the Kingdom would continue to work with Pakistan for strengthening of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.