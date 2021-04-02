Sanjrani lauds Saudi investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf- bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Friday.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail, said a press release.

The Chairman of the Upper House said that the Kingdom’s investment in various sectors of Pakistan is commendable.

He observed that such huge investment in the country is a testament to the confidence of the Saudi leadership and investors in Pakistan.

While hailing Saudi investment in the country, the Chairman said that trade, investment and economic ties will help take the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries to new heights.

He stressed that Parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries need to be further strengthened through enhanced parliamentary parleys and high level interactions.

Sadiq Sanjrani underlined that regional prosperity and development through mutual cooperation is a common goal of both the countries.

“Pakistan is an important country in the region and the well-established fraternal relations between the two countries have been even stronger in every difficult time and ordeal”, the Saudi envoy said.

He said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields needs to be enhanced further.