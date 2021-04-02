ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Pakistan on Friday reiterated its call for immediate and transparent judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the extrajudicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in his weekly press briefing, referred to the killing of another six Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces during the past two weeks.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unabated extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake “encounters” and staged “cordon-and-search” operations in IIOJK. The extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris are a clear violation of the humanitarian norms and fundamental precepts of international law,” he remarked.

The spokesperson also called for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions for durable peace and stability in the region.

Apprising media of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Tajikistan to attend 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference, the spokesperson said Pakistan recommended building upon the progress made through the Doha Process; ensuring orderly and responsible withdrawal of troops and reduction in violence and ceasefire.

On the sidelines, the foreign minister held bilateral meetings with the Afghan President, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and the foreign ministers of Iran, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.

During these meetings, the Foreign Minister discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, with particular focus on Afghanistan.

The foreign minister outlined Pakistan’s consistent position on the Afghan conflict and its continued support to the Afghan Peace Process.

Qureshi also called on the President of Tajikistan, Chairman of Lower House of Tajik Parliament and the Defence Minister, besides holding delegation level talks with Tajik foreign minister.

Chaudhri told media that Prime Minister Imran Khan received telephone call from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The prime minister lauded the transformational “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East Initiative” recently announced by the Crown Prince.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami” Initiative, which is underway in the whole country, and its potential dividends to restore ecosystem and to combat climate change.

The Crown Prince invited the prime minister to visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future, which he accepted.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The foreign minister appreciated the steps taken by the Kingdom’s leadership in resolving differences among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

He particularly appreciated the recent initiative by the Saudi Government for promoting resolution of issues in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy.

During his conversation with the Chinese foreign minister, Qureshi underscored the need to enhance cooperation in further augmenting Pakistan’s capacity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reassured China’s continued support to Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic.

Talking to the Foreign Minister of the UAE, Foreign Minister Qureshi offered condolences on the sad demise of the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the Finance Minister of the UAE.

During conversation with Afghan foreign minister, Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process.

On the economic front, Qureshi and his Hungarian counterpart jointly inaugurated the Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window (HPTEW) and the first Hungary-Pakistan Business Forum.

The 7th Pakistan-Japan High Level Economic Policy Dialogue was held in a virtual format.

They agreed to deliberate further on the possibility of concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA)/Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).