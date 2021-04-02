Home Photos Feature Photos CDA staffers drawing the zebra crossing lines near Super Market PhotosFeature Photos CDA staffers drawing the zebra crossing lines near Super Market Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 4:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-020421 RAWALPINDI: April 02 A labourer paints the body of a delivery at his workplace at Pirwadai area. APP photo by Abid Zia APP03-020421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CDA staffers planting new seasonal plants on the centre divider in the city CDA staffers sweeping fallen dry leafs from the roadside greenbelt CDA staffers saplings seasonal plants at the greenbelt area of Zero Point