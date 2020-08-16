Saint played vital role in promotion of islamic teachings in sub-continent: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, Aug 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that saints performed vital role in promotion of teachings of Islam in sub-continent.

The people are seeking guidance today also, the minister expressed these views during his visit to shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez.

The teachings are source of inspiration. He paid rich tribute to Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez and stated that he gave message of hope, love and peace.

On this occasion, tomb’s caretaker Makhdoom Tariq Abbas Shamsi, Syed Ahmed Ali Shamsi and Present Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem were also present.