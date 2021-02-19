ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the Artist Welfare Fund will distribute an amount of Rs 25 million among the deserving writers, poets and artists belonging to performing and visual arts during the current month.
“These expenditures will be on annual basis. To ensure transparency and justice, the lists and applications should pass through a process of strict scrutiny,” the president said in a tweet.
آرٹسٹ ویلفیئر فنڈ رواں ماہ میں انشاللہ لکھاریوں، شعرا اور پرفارمنگ اور ویژول آرٹس سے وابستہ مستحق فنکاروں کو 2.5 کروڑ روپے تقسیم کرے گا۔ یہ اخراجات سالانہ بنیادوں پر ہوں گے۔ کام شفاف ہونا چاہیئے لہاذا فہرستیں اور درخواستیں ایک سخت اسکروٹنی کے عمل سے گزاری جائیں گی تاکہ انصاف ہو۔ https://t.co/ukjJrt65DK
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 19, 2021