PESHAWAR, Jan 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Saturday inaugurated 12 kilometers long road from Shagai Bazaar to Lura Mina Malaguri and Link Road during his visit to Malaguri sub-tehsil Jamrud of district Khyber .

The minister also visited the site of Shlaman Water Supply Scheme Project where he was given a detailed briefing regarding the project.

Qadri said that the completion of a mega project would benefit thousands of families of Khyber Landi Kotal, Loi Shalman and Kam Shalman areas and will resolve the long lasting demand of clean drinking water.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for making the framework on the Shalman Water Scheme project and taking serious steps for initiating the construction work.

He said that the PTI government was giving priority to people friendly projects which would benefit the people as a whole. He said that priorities are being given to facilitate a common people at their doorstep.

Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also visited various government schools in Malaguri and assured to resolve their problems.