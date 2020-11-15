ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s win in the Gilgit-Baltistan general election with overwhelming majority would be considered as a defeat of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) narrative.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people of GB were fully endorsing and believing in the dynamic leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was prioritizing to under developed areas.

The minister said the general election was held in transparent manner as no untoward incident was occurred in polling stations during the polls.

He said the GB people would reject the candidates of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) those were doing negative and dirty politics for their vested interests.

Shibli Faraz said both the PPP and PML-N have no links with democracy and they were not playing ideological politics in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking measures to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.