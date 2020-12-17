PTI govt focusing on good governance, drug free educational institutions, affordable food items: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was focusing on good governance, drugs free educational institutions and affordable food items for general public.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said a campaign for drug free universities had been launched and students would be tested for Hepatitis in the camps.

Commenting on early Senate elections, the governor said the incumbent government would conduct the elections as per law and the Constitution.

He said the PTI government would seek help of the apex court into the matter and in light of its decision, the government would hold the Senate elections with show of hands.

About opposition’s public meetings to topple the government, Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan Democratic Movement was making fruitless efforts in that regard.

He said difference of opinion among the political parties was a common phenomena in the democratic system.

About rigging allegations, he said, in Pakistan, opposition parties had a practice to express reservations over the election’s results.

In reply to a question about dialogue offer, he said the government was ready to hold talks but opposition benches were reluctant to resolve the issues.

On electoral reforms, he said the opposition parties was not in mood of reforms.

To a question about international cricketing, he said foreign teams had visited the country for playing games.

To another question about corona vaccine, he hoped that the vaccine would show better results in future.