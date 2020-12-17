Ravi City, Bundle Islands projects to ameliorate economic conditions of local people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Ravi City Lahore and Bundle Islands Karachi, the two mega development projects, will help ameliorate the economic conditions of local people through enhanced job opportunities.

He said the two projects would prove a model, to be followed, in terms of urban construction and development.

The prime minister was presiding over a review meeting here regarding Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and Pakistan Islands projects.

Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Special Assistant to PM Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank Raza Baqir, Chairman Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Imran Ameen, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) Lt. Gen. (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider and Deputy Chairman NPHA Maj. Gen. (Retd) Ameer Aslam Khan were in attendance.

The meeting was also attended through video link by Advisor to CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Rashid Aziz and senior officers.

The prime minister was told that Design and Construction Consultant had been appointed for Ravi Urban City project and preparations had been completed for the issuance of programme for investors.

Besides, it was further told that the Government of Punjab had in principle approval for the release of funds.

Regarding Pakistan Islands Development Authority, the prime minister was told the assessment process for technical consultancy was in progress, whereas a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed with LEAD Pakistan for environmental safety of the project.

A Memorandum, of Understanding has also been signed with International Mangroves Alliance for the protection of mangroves along the Islands.

The prime minister on this occasion directed to ensure the completion of targets set for the two projects within the stipulated time.

He also directed for holding of an Investment Conference and said that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated to benefit from the interest of prospective foreign investors for the projects.