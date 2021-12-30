PTI govt approved more development budget comparing to others: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had approved more development budget as compared to other governments.

Responding to the remarks of MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif in the National Assembly, he said, PPP and PML-N ruled for ten years but not a single rupee development budget was allocated by them.

Asad said in the PML-N government, the prime minister and defense minister were working on “Iqama”.

He said the PTI government was being praised by the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and the Economist for tackling COVID-19 successfully.

He said in the last survey, 86% of Pakistanis were of the view that the government performed better during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the PTI alone had won 15 tehsils mayors seats while PPP, PML-N and ANP together had won 9 tehsils.