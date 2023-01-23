President pays tribute to martyred soldier

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan army sepoy Gul Sher in Janikhel in the area of Bannu.

The President paid tribute to the army jawan for embracing martyrdom in the line of duty.

He prayed Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the martyr in Jannah and give fortitude and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.