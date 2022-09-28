President for promoting Pak-Syria people-to-people contacts, institutional linkages

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for further consolidating the existing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Syria, promoting people-to-contacts and establishing linkages between the private and public institutions of the two countries.

The president, in a meeting with the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Syria Air Marshal (Retd) Shahid Akhtar, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that the potential of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Syria should be fully realized for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

Talking to the ambassador-designate, the president said that Pakistan accorded high priority to its relations with all Muslim countries, including Syria, adding that cultural, religious and historical ties bound the people of the two countries together.

He also emphasized the need for frequent exchange of business, trade and investment delegations between the two countries to evaluate each other’s strengths and identify complementarities for further boosting the relations.

He called for expediting the implementation of the MoU on the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Affairs.

President Alvi advised the ambassador-designate to remain in close contact with the Syrian authorities for the successful implementation of the Zaireen Policy and also expedite the process of signing an MoU between the two countries regarding cooperation in the sphere of Zaireen hospitality.

He said that Pakistan could offer online courses and educational packages of Allama Iqbal Open University and the Virtual University of Pakistan in various disciplines both in online and recorded forms for providing quality education to Syrian students.

He said that as Syria was entering a reconstruction stage, Pakistan could help the Syrian people in their reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts through collaboration in various sectors, including trade, commerce & industry, and exporting goods and services to Syria to help them in their reconstruction efforts.

The president also asked the ambassador-designate to convey his good wishes to the Syrian President during his meeting with him.