SUKKUR, Oct 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday visited Jaccobabad and condoled with Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro over the death of his mother.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, Member Provincial Assembly, Aslam Abro and others were accompanied with the President.

The President expressed grief over the demise of Begum Saeeda Soomro who was also former District Nazim Jaccababad.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and

granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.