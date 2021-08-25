President, COAS discuss regional developments, national security matters

RAWALPINDI, Aug 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed regional developments and matters of national security.

President Alvi, who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), was apprised on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army, a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here said.

A briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch.

The President acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards the country’s external and internal security.

He also commended Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services / stakeholders.

Earlier upon arrival, the President was received by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The President was presented Guard of Honour. The President laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha.