NSA, Kazak security council secy discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday discussed regional security with particular emphasis on the evolving situation in Afghanistan in a video call with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev.

During the call, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to remain engaged in that regard while reiterating the importance of peaceful political settlement and all inclusive setup in Kabul, said a media release.

Dr Moeed hoped that the Afghan soil would not be used against other countries.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations, including trade and economic relations and regional connectivity.

Both agreed to work actively on all economic and trade engagement forums like Joint Business Council, Joint Working Groups and Inter Governmental Commission that would enhance bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

They also discussed direct commercial flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan which would be beneficial for the peoples and businesses of the two countries. Moreover, matters related to defence cooperation also came under discussion.

The two leaders also agreed to streamline coordination between their offices and decided to connect regularly on matters of mutual importance.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.