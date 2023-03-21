President Alvi for paying attention to fastest growing IT industry in Pakistan

KARACHI, Mar 20 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the Information Technology (IT) industry is the fastest-growing sector in the world and we need to pay attention to this for the betterment of the country.

He said this while addressing a certificates and awards distribution ceremony jointly organized by Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) and the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC) at the Sindh Governor’s House here on Monday.

The certificates were distributed among the successful students who imparted various courses under the Saylani Mass IT Training (SMIT) program of SWIT while awards were presented to the patrons who supported the SWIT.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that IT is the only industry at the moment which can help us get quick and desired results.

He said that the country is passing through a challenging situation and we will come out of it. Intellect can help us in the prevailing circumstances and we got that intellect in our country, he added.

He said that the head of the SWIT Maulana Bashir Farooqi and Chief Operating Officer of PIAIC Zia Khan are his heroes who worked tirelessly for promotion of IT in the country. Their efforts will definitely bring a very big positive change in the country, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the PIAIC was launched by President Dr. Arif Alvi to promote education, research and business opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cloud Native Computing.

Sharing his views on the occasion, the COO PIAIC Zia Khan said that he is very impressed with the personal interest taken by President Dr. Arif Alvi in promotion of IT industry in the country.

He said that we are working on the program aims promotion of IT in the country for last few years but not a single question is ever raised about misuse of finance being provided to us by the public.

Zia Khan said that we are import based economy right now but we need to convert it into the export based and the IT sector can help us for the purpose.

He said that we have also launched IT courses for the women empowerment for helping them to achieve financial independence.

Head of SWIT Maulana Bashir Farooqi called upon all philanthropists to come forward and help the welfare organizations in the tough situation the country passing through at the moment.

He said that the SWIT is also providing education to the students from Montessori to the the level of Chartered Accountant and the Trust needs cooperation from the philanthropists right now.

He said that we are planning to produce around one million IT professional in the country.