ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP): Polling for Senate elections 2021 in National Assembly has started to elect two out of four candidates who have filed nomination papers.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh are contesting elections against the General seat in Senate from Federal Capital. Likewise, Farzana Kausar from PML-N and Fozia Arshad from PTI are contesting on woman seat from Federal Capital.

Polling time started at 09:00am which will continue until 05:00pm without a halt. The staff of Election Commission has displayed a list of instructions outside the polling station (hall of National Assembly).

PTI MNA Mian Shafiq Arain has polled the first vote while Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda polled the second vote According to the code, the members of National Assembly are required to bring their secretariat cards along in order to cast votes.

In addition, mobile phones or cameras are not be allowed near polling station. Also, vote is to be cast secretly.

The candidates, polling agents of the contesting candidates are present inside the polling station along with Election Staff. Outside the polling station, a copy of list of contesting candidates have been displayed.

According to the Rule 111 of the Election Rules 2017, each voter shall carry with him an identity card issued to him by the Secretary of the Assembly of which he is a Member and shall, if so required, show the same to the Returning Officer before a ballot paper is issued to him.

The Returning Officer shall, after satisfying himself about the identity of the voter and after ensuring that he has not already voted, put a tick mark against the name of the voter in the list of voters, enter the name of the voter on the counterfoil of the ballot paper and, after stamping the ballot paper on its back with the official mark and initialing it, hand it over to the voter.