PML-N to complete IMF program with success: Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would complete International Monetary Funds (IMF) program with success.

Talking to a news channel program, he said Ishaq Dar had vast experience in the financial field, saying the credit

went to the finance minister for handling affairs with IMF in a proper manner.

He hoped that Pakistan would also be successful in the review program of IMF.

Commenting on tough decisions taken by the coalition government, he said, the government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the poor masses.

He said that government would achieve the target of economic prosperity soon.

The SAPM said that friendly countries would also come forward for the financial help of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about high inflation, he said all out efforts were being made to extend maximum relief to people.