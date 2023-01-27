PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Mr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui speaking at the inauguration of the first Pakistan- Bangladesh Friendship Badminton Tournament. Fri, 27 Jan 2023, 10:34 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP46-270123 DHAKA: January 27 - High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Mr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui speaking at the inauguration of the first Pakistan- Bangladesh Friendship Badminton Tournament. APP/ABB APP46-270123 DHAKA: APP45-270123 DHAKA: January 27 – High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Mr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui speaking at the inauguration of the first Pakistan- Bangladesh Friendship Badminton Tournament. APP/ABB