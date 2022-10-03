PM warns ‘cipher manipulators’ to face the law

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the manipulation of diplomatic cipher was equal to putting national security at stake and vowed that those involved would be held accountable before the law.

The prime minister in strong criticism of the anti-State institution campaign launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan – whose recent audio leaks exposed his plot to ‘play’ on the cipher, said that every person was equal before the law.

“Being popular does not mean being exempt from the law. Law is equal for all,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Sharif stressed that the audio leaks of Imran Khan uncovered the truth about a serious conspiracy against the interests of Pakistan.

“The thieves on caught red-handed now struggle to evade the law by indulging in defamation of the State institutions,” he said.