PM urges people to fully participate in bye elections

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged the people to fully participate in the voting for bye elections in eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies.

قومی اسمبلی کے 8 اور پنجاب اسمبلی کے 3 حلقوں میں ضمنی انتخابات کے لئے پولنگ میں عوام بھرپور حصہ لیں۔ یہ آئینی و قانونی عمل ہے اور صرف عوام کو یہ حق حاصل ہے کہ وہ کسے منتخب کریں۔ ووٹرز سوچ سمجھ کر فیصلہ کریں کیونکہ آپ اور آپ کے ملک کی ترقی و خوشحالی کا دارومدار اس پر ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 16, 2022

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the prime minister said, “This is a constitutional and legal process and only people have the right to decide whom they want to elect.”

“Voters should decide thoughtfully because your and country’s progress and prosperity depends on it.”