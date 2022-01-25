PM to launch Sehat Card for Islamabad, AJK, GB Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card here Wednesday to provide health insurance cover of up to Rs 1 million a year to each family of Islamabad.

Moreover, he will also launch the facility for all the families of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit Baltistan who would get free of charge medical treatment of up to one million rupees every year.

This facility will be available not only at government hospitals but also the private hospitals at the panel.

The prime minister will also address the launching ceremony.