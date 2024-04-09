PM strongly condemns Khzdar, Kuchlak bomb blasts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blasts that took place in the Khuzdar and Kuchlak areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and prayed for peace to the departed souls besides sympathising with the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities concerned to extend all possible medical treatment to those injured and prayed for their quick recovery.

“Such cowardly acts cannot deter our firm resolve against terrorism,” the prime minister reiterated.

By Ishtiaq Rao

