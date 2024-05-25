Govt striving to provide opportunities to talented youth: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, May 25 (APP):Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has emphasised that youth are a national asset, and affirmed the government’s commitment to providing them with opportunities across all spheres of life.

Addressing the opening ceremony of 3-day Judo Talent Hunt Youth Sports League at UVAS Lahore on Saturday, he said the league was aimed to provide young people with opportunities to excel and was part of the government’s commitment to harnessing the potential of youth.

The chairman emphasised the unique benefits of judo, highlighting how the sport teaches discipline, focus, and mental agility, alongside physical strength. He expressed his belief that such qualities prepare the youth to face future challenges effectively.

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League project seeks to foster a passion for sports among young people and enhance Pakistan’s reputation both domestically and internationally. He assured that the project would continue, reflecting Pakistan’s love for sports and its wealth of talented athletes. He encouraged the youth to work hard, assuring them that perseverance would lead to success regardless of circumstances.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program, according to Rana Mashhood Ahmad, is a federal government effort that has launched numerous projects for the welfare of young people, including sports projects, youth loans, and the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

Despite internal and external challenges faced by the country, he remained optimistic about the bright and shining future of the country, bolstered by guiding the youth and providing them with equal opportunities in all fields.

In response to a question, he mentioned the expansion of the Education Endowment Fund, previously limited to Punjab, now available to children across Pakistan. He also announced the establishment of a Sports Endowment Fund for the welfare of athletes who dedicate their lives to sports but often lack support later on.

Furthermore, the National Volunteer Corps is being created to work with various organizations, including PDMA, Red Crescent, and 1122, to raise awareness among Pakistani children about climate change, education, and other issues.

He concluded his speech with a pledge from all participants to work towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, regardless of their professional field.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younas Rana emphasized the importance of sports activities for improving human health and encouraged university students to participate. He added that UVAS is committed to merit-based sports admissions and supports extracurricular activities. He highlighted that UVAS has gained recognition not only in animal sciences but also in the field of sports.

Earlier, the chairman PYMP along with UVAS VC unveiled the trophy of the judo provincial league of talent hunt youth sports league which was organised by the Prime Minister’s Youth Program in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and hosted by the UVAS Lahore. VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younas Rana also present souvenir to the PYMP’s chairman.

The event also featured Sufi dance performances, Bhangra, house dance, and an official documentary about the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme.

UVAS faculty members including Chairman Sports Muhammad Ejaz, Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal, Registrar Sajjad Haider, former Olympians Shehbaz Senior, Khawaja Junaid Hassan Mustafa and large number of students from various universities of Punjab were present.