ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned a blast in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station Kabal, Swat and reiterated that security and police forces would completely eliminate the curse of terrorism.

Expressing deep grief over loss of lives, the prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to the injured.

The prime minister summoned a report from the relevant authorities over the incident.

The entire nation saluted the sacrifices of its Shuhada, he added.

According to APP correspondent, as per initial reports, at least three persons were killed and several others injured, apparently in a suicide attack at Kabal police station on Monday night.

Shafiullah Gandapur, District Police Officer, told media that the police station of the counter-terrorism department at Kabal had been completely destroyed due to blast.