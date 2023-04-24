Sanjrani condoles demise of Pervez Khattak’s wife

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of former federal minister Pervez Khattak.

In a condolence message, the chairman prayed Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Chairman expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs.

Senate Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi has also prayed for forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the family.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi prayed for the high status of the martyrs in Jannah and sympathised with the bereaved families.