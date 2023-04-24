Haris included in ODI squad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has been included in the ODI squad for the five-match series against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s squad now consists of 17 players.

He has played four ODIs and eight T20 Internationals before today’s fifth and final T20I at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The ODI series between the two teams commence in Rawalpindi as the Pindi Cricket Stadium hosts the first two matches on April 27 and 29.

The action will then move to Karachi as the National Bank Stadium will stage the final three matches.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.