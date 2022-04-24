PM orders free medical treatment to patients at PKLI

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the administration to make the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) fully functional and give free medical treatment to needy poor patients.

Speaking to mediamen during the visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) here, he said during the visit he came to know that 14 of the 20 units of the hospital were non-functional.

He said the hospital which was built for the free medical treatment of poor people from all over Pakistan could give free treatment to only 17 percent patients last month.

He said while building the hospital in 2015, he announced about the free treatment to all citizens but unfortunately free treatment was given only till 2018 and then the hospital remained closed for two years.

He said Rs 20 billion was spent on the hospital and National Accountability Bureau sent him to jail two times due to this project but could not prove corruption of even twenty rupees.

He said an attempt was made to destroy the hospital which was the project of Pakistan Muslim League(N).

“The hospital was made for the poor people, mothers, children, women and elders.”

The prime minister directed the hospital administration and Chief Secretary Punjab to make the hospital fully functional in the next 48 hours and brief him on the progress.