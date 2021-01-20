PM lays foundation-stone of phase-II of Cadet College, Wana

WANA, Jan 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the second phase of Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan.

Under the project, the Cadet College will get two new hostels, teachers’ accommodation, clean water supply, a mosque and a multi-purpose hall.

The expansion of Cadet College Wana will not only benefit the local students, but also belonging to other parts of South Waziristan.

In addition, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for widening and repair of Tanai Gul Kuch Road.

The road will ensure better transportation facilities to the adjoining population.