PM launches development projects in Kamalia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one day visit to Kamalia in district Toba Tek Singh launched the construction of Mal Fatiana bridge at Ravi river on Saturday.

The bridge will facilitate people in travel and shifting of agricultural commodities to the Mills.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Kamalia University.

The university will be built at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion in two phases.

The university spread over 45 acres will give an opportunity to students of the area to get education of international standard.

The university education will help the students in getting jobs and play their role in national development and progress.