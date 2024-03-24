PM felicitates Hindu community on Holi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his felicitations to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Holi festival – the Festival of Colors.

In a message, he said, “As Pakistanis we take pride in the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious characteristics of our society.”

“Let us commemorate this day with a resolve to celebrate our differences as strengths. May the arrival of spring bring new beginnings, hope, and happiness to us all. Happy Holi to all who celebrate!” he added.