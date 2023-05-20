PM expresses grief over death of 8 Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah 

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over death of eight Pakistan pilgrims who lost their lives in a hotel blaze in Makkah Mukarma.

The prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and offered condolences, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to look after the health of injured pilgrims and provide all possible facilities to the bereaved families.

According to the Foreign Office, eight Pakistanis were dead and six others injured in an unfortunate fire incident in a hotel in Makkah.

In response to media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday said in a press release that they had reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident.

Pakistan Mission in Jeddah was in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families.