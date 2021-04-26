ISLAMABAD, Ape 26 (APP) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government of Punjab to launch a web portal for public complaints about corruption and take strict punitive measures against the officials found involved in corruption.

He gave these directions during a meeting with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Multan.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistants to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and a large of number of MNAs and MPAs were present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the government, in order to remove deprivations of the people of South Punjab, was giving special attention to the development of this part of the country and the prosperity of its people.

He said that owing to the efforts of the present government, which inherited a bankrupt country with an almost empty kitty, the country was now moving in the positive direction.

During the meeting, the problems faced by South Punjab especially Multan and the measures being taken to address those issues were discussed.

The Prime Minister was told that 11000 primary schools in the area have been shifted on solar power system.

Those also included 2500 schools which got the electricity facility during the present government and for the first time after the creation of Pakistan. The percentage of girls’ schools getting electricity was 42%.

Besides the progress of solar power project in Layyah and RLNG (Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas) projects, progress of all ongoing schemes were discussed in the meeting.