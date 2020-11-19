PM condoles passing of TLP chief Khadim Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed condolence over the demise of chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Aged 55, Khadim Rizvi, breathed his last in Lahore a while ago.

On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2020

“On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un,” the prime minister tweeted.

Also Read: Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi breathes his last