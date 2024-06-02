PM commends Pakistan Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday applauded Pakistan Navy for successful operation in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 380 kilograms of narcotics in North Arabia Sea.

In a statement, the prime minister appreciated the officers and personnel deputed at PNS Yarmook for foiling an attempt to smuggle 380 kilograms of narcotics.

“The efforts of the Pakistan Navy officials in safeguarding the Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and preventing illegal activities are commendable,” the prime minister added.