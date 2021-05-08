ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday shared an image of the arrival of a barefoot Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Imran in Madina Munawwara on his Twitter handle.

Along with the image, the minister in a tweet (in Urdu) said a servant ( Imran Khan) had come to pay his respects to Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in such a manner that he did not walk in his city (Madina Munawarra) with footwear what to talk of the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

Fawad quoted an Urdu verse ” Adab pehla qareena hai muhabbat ke qreenon men”.